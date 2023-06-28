Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONB. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran bought 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $317,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,954,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,358 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

