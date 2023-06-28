Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OROCF. Credit Suisse Group raised Allkem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Allkem Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OROCF stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

