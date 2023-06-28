TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $893.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.