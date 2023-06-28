Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 28.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGP opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

