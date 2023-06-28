Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.67.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Teleperformance Price Performance
Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $173.52.
About Teleperformance
Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.
