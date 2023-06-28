Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $73.48 and a 1 year high of $173.52.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

About Teleperformance

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.6933 per share. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Teleperformance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

