Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT at $72.29

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.29.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group
In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at $39,523,143.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,691 shares in the company, valued at $39,523,143.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,026 shares of company stock worth $2,556,128 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
TMDX stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.45. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $90.15.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
