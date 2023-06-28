Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Clarivate by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Clarivate has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

