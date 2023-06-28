Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $52.77.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

