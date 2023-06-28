Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Iberdrola Price Performance
OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $52.77.
Iberdrola Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Iberdrola from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Iberdrola
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.