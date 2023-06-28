IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

IBEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IBEX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IBEX by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

