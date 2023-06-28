Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

