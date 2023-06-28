Comparing Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Firm Capital Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.09 billion 7.05 $385.49 million $4.69 20.12

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

86.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Firm Capital Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 7 4 1 2.50

Firm Capital Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.83%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $111.79, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Firm Capital Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Firm Capital Property Trust is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Firm Capital Property Trust and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Federal Realty Investment Trust 35.65% 13.82% 4.78%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Firm Capital Property Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 103 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,000 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

