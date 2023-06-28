Reviewing TPT Global Tech (TPTW) and Its Competitors

TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Communication Equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare TPT Global Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TPT Global Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TPT Global Tech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A TPT Global Tech Competitors -17.13% -38.60% -6.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TPT Global Tech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A TPT Global Tech Competitors 66 536 1050 6 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Communication Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 146.97%. Given TPT Global Tech’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPT Global Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares TPT Global Tech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TPT Global Tech N/A N/A 0.00 TPT Global Tech Competitors $151.67 million -$8.25 million 116.44

TPT Global Tech’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TPT Global Tech. TPT Global Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Communication Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TPT Global Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies; and enterprise-class integrated solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care diagnostics or testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile laboratories. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TPT Global Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPT Global Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.