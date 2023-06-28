Head to Head Analysis: SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SOS and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than SOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SOS and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 5.49% 8.98% 4.16%

Volatility and Risk

SOS has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOS and Crescent Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $260.03 million 0.16 -$229.45 million N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 4.70 $15.54 million $0.21 70.43

Crescent Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SOS.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats SOS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

