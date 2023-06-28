Financial Contrast: Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) versus The Competition

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) is one of 276 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) N/A N/A 11.57 Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Competitors $1.88 billion $486.91 million 256.96

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA). Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Competitors 1028 3025 2984 10 2.28

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 315.50%. Given Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) N/A N/A N/A Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Competitors 33.04% 10.50% 0.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) competitors beat Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts; merchant services; business equipment leasing; commercial real estate and construction loans; and business term loans, business line of credit, and small business administration (SBA) loans, as well as vineyard, winery, and agricultural loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards; online and mobile banking services; and trust administration, investment management, and estate settlement services, as well as retirement accounts and plans. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) operates as a subsidiary of Frank P. Doyle Trust, Article IX.

