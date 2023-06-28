Head to Head Contrast: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) versus Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Resources Connection shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.81% 17.01% 12.18% Akamai Technologies 12.50% 14.63% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.65 $67.18 million $1.86 8.41 Akamai Technologies $3.62 billion 3.76 $523.67 million $2.86 31.24

This table compares Resources Connection and Akamai Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Resources Connection and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67 Akamai Technologies 1 5 7 0 2.46

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.50%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $101.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Resources Connection on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

