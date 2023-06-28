Financial Survey: Latch (LTCH) & The Competition

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Hardware” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Latch to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of shares of all “Hardware” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Latch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Hardware” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Latch has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Latch’s competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latch 0 1 0 0 2.00 Latch Competitors 17 90 54 0 2.23

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Latch and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Latch currently has a consensus price target of $3.08, indicating a potential upside of 142.13%. As a group, “Hardware” companies have a potential upside of 42.78%. Given Latch’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Latch is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latch and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Latch $41.36 million -$166.32 million -0.79 Latch Competitors $2.70 billion $46.02 million 8.23

Latch’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Latch. Latch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Latch and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latch N/A N/A N/A Latch Competitors 2.61% 10.27% 4.03%

Summary

Latch competitors beat Latch on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications. The company also offers hardware devices that include M, C, and R series door-mounted access control products; Latch Intercom, which integrates into the Latch core access systems and allows audio and video calls for remote unlocking; Latch Camera, a dome camera; Latch Hub, a connectivity solution that enables smart access, smart home, and sensor devices at various buildings; and Latch Leak Detector, a solution to enable leak prevention, detection, and resolution for building owners and residents. In addition, it provides NFC unlock on Android that allows the user to unlock their door without even opening their phone; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; and LatchID, an identification system. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

