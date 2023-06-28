Head-To-Head Contrast: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Endesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 13.03% 9.13% 2.94% Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evergy and Endesa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.86 billion 2.30 $752.70 million $3.35 17.53 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $1.46 14.79

Analyst Ratings

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Endesa. Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evergy and Endesa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 2 3 0 0 1.60 Endesa 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evergy currently has a consensus price target of $62.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Endesa has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Endesa.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Endesa pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Evergy pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Endesa pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Evergy has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Endesa shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Evergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evergy beats Endesa on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Endesa

(Get Rating)

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers. The company also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. is a subsidiary of ENEL Iberia, S.L.U.

