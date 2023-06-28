Contrasting Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -34.96% -38.68% -24.65% Beyond Air N/A -96.04% -70.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paragon 28 and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $181.38 million 7.74 -$67.33 million ($0.88) -19.39 Beyond Air $870,000.00 173.69 -$55.82 million ($1.87) -2.55

Risk & Volatility

Beyond Air has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Paragon 28 has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paragon 28 and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paragon 28 presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.17%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 256.39%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Paragon 28 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Beyond Air on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; and total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides forefoot or hallux valgus correction systems, including phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

