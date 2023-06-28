StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 0.7 %

AWH stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Stories

