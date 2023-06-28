StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 0.7 %
AWH stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
