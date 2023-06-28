B. Riley Lowers CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target to $81.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $64.85 on Monday. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

