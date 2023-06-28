Bank of America Downgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Neutral

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thane Wettig sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $29,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,170.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $123,760.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,931 shares of company stock worth $980,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

