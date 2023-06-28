Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -1.04.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 718.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

