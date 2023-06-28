Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $17.80 on Monday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,939,581 shares of company stock worth $29,040,698. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

