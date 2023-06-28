WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
- Get a free research report on WidePoint from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.