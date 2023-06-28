WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The technology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

