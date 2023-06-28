WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

NYSE:WPP opened at $54.48 on Monday. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in WPP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WPP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 193,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in WPP by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WPP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,054,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

