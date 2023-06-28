Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

