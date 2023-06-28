NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,647,000 after buying an additional 5,203,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after buying an additional 4,502,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after buying an additional 3,380,899 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after buying an additional 2,695,045 shares during the period.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

