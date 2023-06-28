Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

