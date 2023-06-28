Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
