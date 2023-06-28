NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 20.1 %

Shares of NBY opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.76. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.85%. Analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

