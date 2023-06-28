Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage accounts for about 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Stories

