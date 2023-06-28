StockNews.com Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Denison Mines Price Performance

NYSE:DNN opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

About Denison Mines

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.