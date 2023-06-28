Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

