Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of HALL stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Hallmark Financial Services from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.