MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $421.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $374.00 to $421.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.75.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $388.34 on Monday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

