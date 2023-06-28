UBS Group Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Neutral

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $123.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Alphabet stock opened at $118.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,924 shares of company stock worth $27,042,517. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

