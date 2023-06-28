MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.7 %
MEIP opened at $6.50 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
