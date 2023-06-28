MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.7 %

MEIP opened at $6.50 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.28. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 64.44% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

