StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of LFVN opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.05. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.74.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
