StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LFVN opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 1.05. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

