Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $36.96

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTO. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

