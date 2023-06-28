NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN) Receives $48.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.90.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

