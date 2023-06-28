Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $249.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NASDAQ META opened at $287.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.24 and a 200-day moving average of $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $735.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

