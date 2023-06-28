Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $59.00

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Get Rating

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.