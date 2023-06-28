Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $59.00

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Itron Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.13.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

