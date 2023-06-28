Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $28.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

