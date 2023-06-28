Analysts Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $177.57

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.57.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $180.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average is $161.59.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.