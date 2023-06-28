Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $103.17

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Haemonetics stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

