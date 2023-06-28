Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Target Price at $370.71

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in BP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 947,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,956,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

