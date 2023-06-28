Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price at $146.20

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.84.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.