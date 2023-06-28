Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $115.56

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 2,016.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

