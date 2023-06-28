Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $131.93

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.93.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Up 2.7 %

APTV opened at $100.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11,193.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.