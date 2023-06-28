Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) PT at $34.92

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

