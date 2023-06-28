CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CalAmp Stock Performance

Shares of CAMP opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CalAmp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

