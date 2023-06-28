StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $267.67 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

